Nigerians react to bill seeking to scrap NSCDC

A BILL which is seeking to scrap the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians on the social media.

The bill sponsored by Shina Peller passed first reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The proposed legislation seeks to scrap the NSCDC and absorb its personnel into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to Peller, the fragmentation of security resources across multiple competing agencies was counterproductive.

The lawmaker also argued that the functions of the NSCDC are conflicting with the statutory duties of the police.

In different reactions, some Nigerians on social media agreed that the NSCDC should be merged with the NPF to reduce administrative costs.

Some also argued that personnel of the NSCDC should be drafted to join the Nigerian military to strengthen its numerical strength and boost its capacity.

“I think it’s a good one. The NSCDC personnel should be drafted to join the NPF and Army so as to equip the forces with more personnel and to prevent job losses. Sometimes I do feel the NSCDC is a misplaced priority,” said Ifeanyi Orji on Twitter.

“I support this bill wholeheartedly. Too many agencies with duplicity of functions and in the process, unnecessary rivalries and clashes,” wrote David Islam.

Another Twitter user said that the Federal Road Safety Corporation (FRSC), the NSCDC and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) should all be merged as departments under the police.

However, others did not agree that the NSCDC should be scrapped, given the rate of unemployment in the country.

“Why should it be scrapped, what will happen to the multitudes that is employed there? If you have nothing to say or contribute just listen to others and collect your alawi,” wrote Godwin.

“But you won’t sponsor bill to reduce your salary abi? Nonsense. I don’t know why these politicians are always against those who voted them into power,” wrote Kennedy Wilson on Facebook.

“Una wan add to the joblessness in the streets already??? Or are they merging them with the Police Force??? Taking their jobs at this point in time go hard o, crime go increase o,” said Oluwadamilola Ajayi, another Facebook user.