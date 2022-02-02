31 C
Abuja

Bill seeking to scrap NSCDC passes first reading in House of Reps

Politics and GovernanceLegislature
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

A BILL seeking to scrap the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has passed first reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill was read on the floor of the Green Chamber during Tuesday’s plenary.

Sponsor of the bill, Shina Peller, said the proposed legislation seeks to repeal the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (Amendment) Act 2007.

The bill also seeks to establish a transition management committee to superintend over the NSCDC, develop regulations and implement procedures for the transfer of assets and personnel of the corps to the Nigeria Police Force, and other related matters.

Peller argued that the fragmentation of security resources across multiple competing agencies was counterproductive.

He added that the functions of the NSCDC is conflicting with the statutory duties of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Every single function of the NSCDC can be done or is being done by the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Noting that the development has led to “waste of scarce resources”, Peller observed that the annual budget of the NSCDC is almost N100 billion.

“The assets and personnel of the NSCDC will be absorbed by the Nigeria Police. So, no loss of jobs,” he added.

Established by an Act in 2007, the NSCDC was mandated to assist in maintaining peace and order, as well as protecting the civil population during the periods of emergency, among several other duties.

 

 

Reporter at | Author Page

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Nigerians react to bill seeking to scrap NSCDC

A BILL which is seeking to scrap the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)...
Judiciary

Court awards N200,000 against AGF in favour of Kanu’s co-defendants

AN Abuja Federal High Court has fined the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)...
Legislature

Bill seeking to scrap NSCDC passes first reading in House of Reps

A BILL seeking to scrap the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has...
Legislature

Bill to introduce monthly payment of rent in FCT passes second reading in Senate

A Bill seeking to allow tenants in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to pay...
Education

WAEC announces immediate release of withheld results of exonerated candidates

THE West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the immediate release of withheld results...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Bill seeking to scrap NSCDC passes first reading in House of Reps

ICIR announces new editorial appointments; Amzat, Bamas, Anudu promoted

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Presidency says graduates of petroleum institutes driving illegal refining

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBill to introduce monthly payment of rent in FCT passes second reading in Senate
Next articleCourt awards N200,000 against AGF in favour of Kanu’s co-defendants

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.