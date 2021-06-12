We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SOME Nigerians residing in the United Kingdom, on Saturday, staged a protest to express their solidarity with the ongoing June 12 protest in Nigeria.

The protesters could be seen as they converged at the National Gallery in London.

Akintunde Babatunde, who shared some of the footages from the venue of the protest, commended the professionalism of the police whom he said were decent and were guiding them, unlike their Nigerian counterparts.

He said that the protesters were using the occasion to the call attention of the world to the terrible situation of governance in Nigeria.

“We are currently protesting in London and there’s no violence from police officers. They’re decent and guiding us well without shooting or tear gas. This is what I want for my country,” he said.

“We’re sending a strong message to the world of the terrible situation in our dear country.”

Other protesters carried placards that boldly read: “SAY NO GOVERNMENT FUNDED TERRORISM”; “WE DEMAND JUSTICE, GOD IS GOD ALL THE TIME.” Some were also seen waving ‘Biafran’ and ‘Oduduwa nation’ flags.

June 12 protest

Despite intimidation and harassments from the Nigerian security operatives, there are ongoing protests in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan and other major cities in the country to awaken the Muhammadu Buhari administration to myriads of problems that the country is currently facing.

The organisers of the protest are demanding accountability and better governance from the president.

They are asking Buhari to resign from office if he cannot tackle insecurity and provide good governance in the country.