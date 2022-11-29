21.6 C
Abuja

Nigeria’s judiciary is not truly independent – CJN

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Sinafi Omanga
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE CHIEF Justice of Nigerian (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has said the Nigerian Judiciary is not truly independent due to the absence of financial autonomy.

Justice Ariwoola made the assertion on Monday, November 28, at a special session of the Supreme Court held to mark the beginning of the 2022/2023 Legal Year and swearing-in of 62 newly conferred Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

According to the CJN, harsh economic realities are having a negative effect on judicial activities in the country.

He said: “I will make it clear to whoever that cares to listen that when the Nigerian Judiciary is assessed from the financial aspect, we are yet to be free or truly independent.

“The annual budget of the judiciary is still far from what it ought to be. The figure is either stagnated for a long period of time or it goes on a progressive decline when placed side-by-side with current realities in the market.

“Prices of goods and services are not getting less or friendly to buyers, while at the same time, our purchasing power is abysmally low and weak enough to transmit on the same wavelength with market forces.”

He pleaded with other arms of government and allied agencies “to clear all the impediments so we can enjoy our independence holistically”.

- Advertisement -

“This is a clarion call to the other two arms of government to make the funding of the Judiciary a major priority,” the CJN added.

Calling for an improvement in the welfare of judicial officers, Justice Ariwoola noted, “Our extremely poor and pitiable salary package is a major issue of concern that equally has to be attended to with the urgency it requires.”

However, the CJN said despite the challenges, the Nigerian Judiciary “will never be subservient to anyone, no matter his position or influence in the society”.

“We don’t pander to the whims and caprices of anybody. If there is anybody to be feared, I must say with full confidence, that it is only the Almighty God,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami who also spoke at the occasion, said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has placed priority on the welfare of judges.

“I like to place on record that since inception, this administration, in line with it its commitment to promoting rule of law, has accorded top priority to the funding of the judiciary.

“As a result, we have ensured a progressive budgetary allocation to the judiciary which has seen an increase from N73 billion in 2015 to over N130 billion in 2022 and a further increase of N150 billion has been proposed for 2023.”

- Advertisement -

Malami also said that the much-needed development in the country cannot be attained without the judiciary “since law and development are interwoven”.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Parties

2023 election: Tinubu’s 10 major blunders in public since January

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has continued his campaign for...
News

FG paying annual stabilisation fund of N150bn on power sector – official

THE Federal Government has disclosed that it is paying an annual stabilisation fund of...
Media News

13 reporters shortlisted for 2022 WSAIR awards

THIRTEEN reporters have been shortlisted for the 17th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award...
Health

WHO renames monkeypox as mpox over racism, stigmatization concerns

THE World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Monday, November 28, that "mpox" is now...
Politics and Governance

2023: South-West Muslims must support Tinubu – MURIC

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has said that all Muslims in the South-West must...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG paying annual stabilisation fund of N150bn on power sector – official
Next article2023 election: Tinubu’s 10 major blunders in public since January

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.