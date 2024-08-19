back to top

NiMet predicts 3-day rain from Monday, August 19

Reading time: 1 mins
News
NiMet predicts 3-Day of rain starting from MondayNiMet logo
NiMet logo
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a 3-day rainfall from Monday, August 19 to Wednesday 21 across the country.

The agency said the rain would come with thunder and cloudy weather.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja on Monday, August 19 projects thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi and Taraba States during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are also predicted over portions of the states namely Sokoto, Kebbi, and Adamawa.

“Over the North Central region, intermittent rains are expected over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau states during the morning hours,” NiMet stated.

The agency expected intermittent rains over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states later on Monday.

The organisation said thunderstorms were anticipated over parts of Taraba state in the early hours of Tuesday.

The agency reported that thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon and evening hours in Bauchi, Kaduna, Kebbi, Gombe, and Yobe States.

It also predicted intermittent rains in the early hours over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States, and thunderstorms and rains in the afternoon and evening hours over the FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, and Plateau States.

In the afternoon to evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, Kebbi, Gombe and Yobe States.

Read Also:

Anambra govt warns residents against flooding, heavy rainfall
Flooding is likely to reoccur in 2023 — here is what govt and residents should do
Heavy rainfall expected in FCT, neighbouring states on July 23 – FEMA
How FG can manage flooding — Environmentalist

NiMet forecasts intermittent rains over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States with slim prospects of drizzle over some parts of the southern region during the morning hours.

The agency predicted intermittent rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

“On Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna State in the morning period,” the agency stated.


     

     

    The NiMet warned Nigerians to avoid flood-prone areas due to the high risk of urban flooding in major cities caused by heavy downpours.

    It also cautioned that strong winds might precede thunderstorms in some areas and urged the public to take necessary precautions and follow safety advisories.

    Additionally, NiMet advised airline operators and the public to check updated weather reports and forecasts for informed planning and encouraged residents to stay informed through their weather updates.

    The ICIR how NIMET reported predicted dry, sunny conditions in the North and thunderstorms in the South and the prediction came true.
    .

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement