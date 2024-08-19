NiMet predicts 3-day rain from Monday, August 19

THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a 3-day rainfall from Monday, August 19 to Wednesday 21 across the country.

The agency said the rain would come with thunder and cloudy weather.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja on Monday, August 19 projects thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi and Taraba States during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are also predicted over portions of the states namely Sokoto, Kebbi, and Adamawa.

“Over the North Central region, intermittent rains are expected over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau states during the morning hours,” NiMet stated.

The agency expected intermittent rains over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states later on Monday.

The organisation said thunderstorms were anticipated over parts of Taraba state in the early hours of Tuesday.

The agency reported that thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon and evening hours in Bauchi, Kaduna, Kebbi, Gombe, and Yobe States.

It also predicted intermittent rains in the early hours over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States, and thunderstorms and rains in the afternoon and evening hours over the FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, and Plateau States.

In the afternoon to evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, Kebbi, Gombe and Yobe States.

NiMet forecasts intermittent rains over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States with slim prospects of drizzle over some parts of the southern region during the morning hours.

The agency predicted intermittent rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

“On Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna State in the morning period,” the agency stated.

The NiMet warned Nigerians to avoid flood-prone areas due to the high risk of urban flooding in major cities caused by heavy downpours.

It also cautioned that strong winds might precede thunderstorms in some areas and urged the public to take necessary precautions and follow safety advisories.

Additionally, NiMet advised airline operators and the public to check updated weather reports and forecasts for informed planning and encouraged residents to stay informed through their weather updates.

The ICIR how NIMET reported predicted dry, sunny conditions in the North and thunderstorms in the South and the prediction came true.

.