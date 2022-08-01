23.1 C
Abuja
23.1 C
Abuja

NIN to replace passport, driver’s license for CAC business registration

Business and Economy
Esther Ilesanmi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE National Identification Number (NIN) will soon replace the current forms of identification required for applicants for business and company registration, according to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Garba Abubakar, the Commission’s Registrar-General, said this at the 2022 Management Retreat in Kano.

According to Abubakar, using the National Management Data would supersede the need for additional forms of identity, such as a passport or driver’s license, while registering with the CAC.

READ ALSO:

Traditional religion practitioners seek registration, drag CAC to court

NIN: Equipment breakdown mars enrolment, Abuja residents besiege NIMC office at 4:00 am

Police fume as vigilantes reportedly killed 16 bandits in Plateau

- Advertisement -

SPECIAL REPORT: How inefficiency, lack of transparency flaw CBN’s N50bn COVID-19 loan to small businesses

“For every Nigerian and a foreigner residing in Nigeria, all we will require from you moving forward is your NIN, and we will validate your information from the NIN. If there are discrepancies, we will not register; you have to rectify it,” he said.

He added that the Commission is attempting to develop a mechanism that would make it easier and more efficient to submit financial data than the one it currently has.

So far, over 51 million people have received National Identification Numbers (NINs), according to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) based on the updates of the NIN-registration procedure.

Many people have registered and are currently having their NINs assigned.

With an average of three to four SIMs per person, the total number of SIMs linked to NINs would be near the total number of SIMs registered nationwide.

Currently, there are roughly 2.6 million NIN registrations per month, which amounts to a huge increase. Additionally, there has been a notable rise in the number of enrollment centers around the country.

Author profile
Esther Ilesanmi
- Advertisement -

Esther Ilesanmi is an Online Media Personnel with The International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Irish Senator protests death sentence for men convicted of raping underage boys in Bauchi

RETIRED Irish Army Captain and serving senator Thomas Martin Clonan, joined a protest staged...
Health and Environment

Over 70% of Nigerian children denied exclusive breastfeeding benefits – UN

Over 70 per cent of children in Nigeria are denied benefits of exclusive breastfeeding,...
MSMEs

Women economic empowerment interventions in Enugu: How to fix what’s standing on the way

HAVING women enlisted into an Igwe's cabinet in an Enugu community to provide them...
Politics and Governance

2023: UK high commissioner meets Atiku

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing...
Featured News

FCTA re-opens Millennium park

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has re-opened the Millennium Park, Abuja, two years...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFake drugs merchant bags three years imprisonment
Next articleTraditional religion practitioners seek registration, drag CAC to court

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.