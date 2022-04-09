29.1 C
Abuja
29.1 C
Abuja

NIPOST, FRSC parley to make digital address compulsory for issuance of drivers’ license

Business and EconomyNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi (L) and Post-Master General of the Federation, Ismail Adewusi when the latter paid a courtesy visit to the former in Abuja
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
1min read

THE Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have initiated the process of making digital addressing a condition for issuing drivers’ licenses in the Nigeria.

The digital addressing platform which obtains and verifies addresses through technology seeks to authenticate all addresses provided by Nigerians.

Digital addressing, a NIPOST initiative, will give more credibility to documents issued by the government such as the drivers’ license, vehicle registration, national identity number (NIN), national passport, and voter’s card, among others, a statement issued by the NIPOST’s Director of Corporate Communication, Franklyn Alao, said.

The initiative is capable of tracking fake addresses, according to the statement.

The statement said every address verified by NIPOST would have a code that bearers would use to obtain other services, such as issuing a driver’s license by the FRSC.

The decision was part of talks between the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Ismail Adewusi, and the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi when the former visited the latter in his Abuja office during the week.

While commending Oyeyemi for the digitalization efforts of the FRSC in recent years, he said NIPOST, as one of the oldest government agencies, was developing different technological tools to remain a formidable institution.

- Advertisement -

He said many people put wrong or untraceable addresses, resulting in service or tracking failure when needed.

Adewusi explained that the platform would address such errors by digitizing addresses and ensuring that the information provided is genuine.

He further requested that FRSC allow NIPOST to handle the delivery of all driver’s licenses in the country.

He argued that NIPOST could deliver postal items within 48 hours with utmost security.

Responding, Oyeyemi commended NIPOST’s “innovative and improved services”.

He said holders of driver’s license who change address would need to update it by having the digital address.

Applicants and those who seek to update their license would pay a token to NIPOST to obtain a code for their digital address.

- Advertisement -

Besides, Oyeyemi stated that the FRSC would soon begin to demand the National Identity Number (NIN) for vehicle registration and driver’s licences.

He said the adoption of digital addressing by his organization would make its work more seamless.

“If applicants don’t provide verifiable addresses, such applications may not be granted. This is something that everybody will embrace,” he said.

He added that the FRSC needed verified addresses to apprehend traffic offenders for vehicle registration and driver’s license issuance.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.
Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

2023: Amaechi joins presidential race

MINISTER of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi has formally announced his intention to run for president...
News

How gunmen abducted wife, daughter of Plateau commissioner

GUNMEN have abducted the wife and daughter of Plateau State Commissioner for Environment Usman...
Featured News

GTB, UBA, others failed to resolve 171,642 complaints from customers in 2021

FOUR Nigerian commercial banks failed to resolve a total of 171,642 complaints from customers...
Business and Economy

Lekki Gardens linked to N9.9m fraud allegation in estate deal

ON September 17, 2018,  Zakari  Uthman and his wife Aishat walked up to the...
News

Blackout in Abuja, Lagos as national grid collapses again

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State are experiencing power outage due to...
Advertisement

Most Read

FLASH POINTS: How driving in Abuja can be dangerous

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Adeboye’s son punished, apologises for calling RCCG pastors goats

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

INVESTIGATION: How humanitarian ministry diverted multi-million naira rural women grant to personal accounts  

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Amaechi joins presidential race

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.