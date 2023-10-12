NIPOST gets 3 CEOs in 1 year as Tinubu makes fresh appointment

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed five heads of agencies in the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, October 11, the President announced Aminu Maida as Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Tola Odeyemi as the Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service.

He also named Vincent Olatunji as the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, while Nkechi Egerton-Idehen is the Managing Director of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited.

Similarly, he named Kashifu Abdullahi the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Abdullahi’s appointment was for a second and final term in office.

Additionally, Tinubu approved Idris Alubankudi as his new Special Advisor on Technology and the Digital Economy.

The ICIR reports that Odeyemi becomes the third chief executive officer to have led NIPOST in less than 13 months. On October 5, 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Adepoju Sunday as the new Postmaster General.

The appointment ended the tenure of Ismail Adewusi, who was until then the NIPOST’s CEO.

Adepoju was to spend an initial term of five years in office. But barely a year after, Tinubu, a new President who assumed office in May 2023, fired and replaced him with Odeyemi.

The ICIR reports that the abrupt changes in NIPOST leadership coincide with the myriads of challenges facing the organisation, with many Nigerians assuming its services are no longer available.