NLC condemns telecom tariff hike, threatens strike

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the recent 50 per cent tariff hike by telecommunication companies in the country and called for an immediate reversal to avoid the nation’s shutdown.

The labour union in a communique signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, and general secretary, Emma Ugboaja, accused the firms of betraying trust and disregarding due process by enforcing the hike before the completion of the review process.

The congress also lambasted the Federal Government for failing to protect citizens from corporate exploitation.

The NLC said it received with grave concern the news that telecommunications companies had commenced the implementation of a 50 per cent tariff hike, despite an earlier agreement reached with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“The CWC strongly condemns this action by the telecommunications companies, describing it as a betrayal of trust, an affront to the principles of negotiation, a direct slap on the government and its institutions, and a disdain for Nigerian people,” the communique partly reads.

The workers consequently issued a March 1 deadline for a total shutdown of the country if the tariffs are not suspended.

To resist the hike, the NLC directed its members and other Nigerians to do the following: boycott MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO services daily from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, starting Thursday, February 13, until the end of the month.

It also called for the suspension of data purchases from the companies.

The group warned that if the tariff hike is not reversed by February 28, it would commence a nationwide telecom shutdown from March 1.

The congress urged civil society groups and all Nigerians to join the protest against what it termed exploitative economic policies.

The NLC also reviewed the tax reform bills and warned against policies that could further burden Nigerian workers.

While acknowledging the need for fiscal reforms, it called for fair and worker-friendly tax policies that would not hurt Nigerian workers.

The ICIR reported that MTN Nigeria refused to respond to inquiries after it reflected a data price increase, which appeared to be above the 50 per cent recommended by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Following the demand for tariff hikes by the telecommunications companies, the NCC had agreed that internet data and other related charges be increased by 50 per cent.

The companies had demanded a 100 per cent increment, citing prevailing economic and market conditions.