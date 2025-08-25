NLC kicks against planned salary hike for politicians, calls it insensitive

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticised plans by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to review the salaries of political office holders upward.



A statement on Sunday, August 24, by the union described the move as inequitable and insensitive to the realities of ordinary Nigerians.

The reaction followed a statement by RMAFC chairman, Mohammed Shehu, who announced at a press briefing in Abuja on August 18 that the salaries of political office holders were long overdue for review, having last been adjusted in 2008.

Shehu argued that current earnings for top government officials were inadequate and outdated, given their responsibilities and the country’s economic realities.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu currently earned about ₦1.5 million monthly, while ministers receive less than ₦1 million.

According to him, the disparity has left some heads of government agencies earning ten to twenty times more than ministers or even the president, a situation he described as unfair and demoralising.

Reacting to this, the NLC, through its president Joe Ajaero, condemned the proposal, warning that it would deepen inequality between politicians and workers, while pushing more Nigerians into poverty.

“We have listened with a growing apprehension to the justification for this ill-advised adventure by the Chairman of RMAFC, Mr Mohammed Usman, but we find it appropriate to warn that making public-office a sanctuary for wealth-making (for literally doing nothing) instead of service and sacrifice will raise the stakes/desperation for the quest for public office with its intended and unintended consequences, including self-extinction.

“Mohammed Usman’s explanations, largely puerile, insult our collective intelligence as they say nothing of the humongous advantages tied to these offices elegantly couched as perquisites, ways and means, while the poor live only on hopes and dreams (Bob Marley).

“This is aside from other unwritten and unmentionable advantages that set them apart from the other disadvantaged citizenry,” he said.

It recalled that the last wage review for civil servants resulted in less than a 50 per cent increase, compared to over 800 percent for political office holders.

It further noted that while state governments operated different pay structures for civil servants, politicians received uniform pay nationwide, regardless of economic differences.

“We equally note with dismay that whereas states operate different pay structures for civil servants, the pay structures of political office holders are the same across the country. This explains why a councillor in Yobe State earns the same salary as a councillor in Rivers State.

“While we recognise the need for good remuneration packages, they should be across the board and equitable and not done on the basis of discrimination, as that runs contrary to the letter and spirit of our constitution,” the statement added.

The NLC therefore demanded that RMAFC suspend the exercise, insisting that the current earnings of all political office holders be made public.