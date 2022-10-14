Nnamdi Kanu discharged, not acquitted – FG

THE Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu was only discharged but not acquitted by the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

The ICIR had reported how a three-member panel led by Justice Jummai Hanatu freed Kanu on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Malami said the court’s decision was on a single issue that bordered on rendition.

According to a statement released by Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, there were other issues predating Kanu’s rendition “on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail” which remained “valid issues for judicial determination”.

The statement said, “The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

- Advertisement -

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”