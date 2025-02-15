NNPCL dismisses video on fuel quality, threatens legal action

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has refuted claims in a viral video alleging that fuel gotten directly from the Dangote refinery lasts longer in engines than the ones sold at its retail stations.

A social media influencer, Ayo Bankole posted a video showing him purchasing the same quantity of fuel from MRS and NNPCL. He then poured the fuels on two different generators, put them on, and set a timer.

According to him, the generator filled with NNPCL fuel lasted for only 17:51 while the one filled with MRS fuel lasted for 30:51.

Reacting to the video in a statement on Saturday, February 15, signed by the chief corporate communications officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, the national oil company described the experiment as “unverified and amateur research” lacking scientific credibility.

The NNPCL assured Nigerians that its petrol is formulated to meet global standards, ensuring efficiency and durability for consumers.

“A significant percentage of the fuel sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where the viral video originated—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, which adheres to strict industry standards,” the statement read in part.

The company accused unnamed “economic saboteurs” of attempting to mislead the public and tarnish its reputation, warning that it would take legal action against individuals or groups found spreading false information about its products and operations.

“The company will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine its operations and mislead Nigerians,” it said.

It further urged consumers to disregard the viral claims and rely on verified sources for accurate information, reiterating its commitment to ensuring the availability and quality of petroleum products across the country.