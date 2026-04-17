No, Tems and Justin Bieber were not hospitalised after Coachella 2026

A VIRAL post circulating on social media claims that Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems and American pop star Justin Bieber were rushed to the hospital following an accident after their performance at Coachella, a music festival in California.

The post alleges the accident was caused by excess intake of alcohol and over speeding by Bieber and claims both artists remain hospitalised.

A verified x user, @worldwide176481 made the post on April 13, 2026, with the caption:

“JUST IN: The popular Nigerian singer, TEMS and American singer JUSTIN BIEBER were allegedly rushed and admitted to the hospital after their show in California, United States.

According to witnesses, the accident was caused by an excessive intake of alcohol and over speeding by Justin Bieber. According to sources, both are still in hospital and will be discharged soon.”

As of April 15, the post has garnered over 110, 000 views, 700 likes and 60 reposts.

CLAIM

Tems and Justin Bieber were hospitalised in California following a car accident after their Coachella 2026 performance.

FINDINGS

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Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

There are no reports from any credible local or international media outlets regarding a car accident or the hospitalisation of either artist in April 2026. Typically, an incident involving high-profile global stars like Tems and Justin Bieber would receive immediate and widespread news coverage.

A reverse image search conducted by The FactCheckHub reveals that the video first surfaced online four years ago under the handle @Carhoots on Pinterest.

Furthermore, evidence from the artists’ official social media platforms contradicts the claim. Tems and Justin Bieber have remained active on their Instagram pages following their Coachella performance, sharing updates and interacting with fans, which would be unlikely if they were currently hospitalised for a serious accident.

Coachella is one of the world’s most famous annual music and arts festivals, held in California to showcase talent across various genres. In 2026, Justin Bieber invited Tems and Wizkid to perform their chart-topping song “Essence”.

VERDICT

The claim that Tems and Justin Bieber were hospitalised after an accident in California is FALSE. The video in circulation is old, and no credible news sources have reported such an event. The artists remain active on social media as of the time of filing this report.

This report is republished from the FactCHeckHub. You can read the original here.