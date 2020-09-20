No victory is sweeter than this – Atiku celebrates outcome of Edo election

ATIKU Abubakar, former vice president and one-time presidential candidate has described Godwin Obaseki’s victory in the just concluded governorship election in Edo State as the sweetest.

Obaseki, incumbent governor of Edo State and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the election with 307,955 votes against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 223,619, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a congratulatory message shared on his official Twitter page, Atiku stated that Obaseki’s victory symbolises an end to godfatherism in Nigerian politics, adding that the people of Edo State have shown resilience.

“There is a new dawn in Edo State, and the hard-won victory of Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki is not just a victory, but a Declaration of Independence from the anti-democratic forces of godfatherism and militarism,” he said.

“No victory could be sweeter than this, and I heartily congratulate the Governor and the good people of Edo state for their resilience in the face of the forces arrayed against them.”

“Edo has a rich history as the centre of Black civilisation, and to this, she is adding a new record as the bastion of Nigerian democracy. This double whammy of ancient and modern glories is a testament to a people who have for centuries set the pace as a beacon of light on the African continent.”

The former vice president also thanked the Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, thanking for the role he played in promoting peace during the election.

“I also seize this opportunity to thank His Royal Highness, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Ewuare II, for the fatherly role he played as a neutral catalyst for peace,” he said.

“That this election was, by and large, free from violence, is a testament of the long and effective shadow he casts over his domain.”

While reiterating that a new dawn is set in the democratic culture of Nigeria, Atiku the people of Ondo State to follow suit.

“And to the good people of Ondo state, my message to you is that freedom from the oppressive grasp of godfathers and external forces that seek to dominate your will and eviscerate your treasury, is possible. Edo has done it. You can do it too!

“There is a new wind of democratic change now blowing all over Nigeria. The forces of despotism, nepotism, and interlopers cannot successfully withstand this force,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his congratulations to Obaseki.

While urging Obaseki to “show grace and humility in victory,” Buhari reiterated that he was committed to deepening the country’s democracy through the process of free and fair elections.