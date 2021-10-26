Northern groups file suit seeking exit of Igbos from Nigeria

— 1 min read

A coalition of northern groups has filed a case asking the court to compel the leadership of the National Assembly to facilitate the exit of Igbos of the South-East out of Nigeria.

The suit was filed before an Abuja Federal High Court by a group of elders and politicians from the North led by Nastura Shariff, Balarabe Rufa’I, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam.

In the suit, they pleaded that this should be done before the conclusion of the ongoing amendment to the Nigerian Constitution.

The group argued that allowing the Igbos to secede would end violence and destruction in the South-East.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the group argued that allowing the secession of the Igbo from Nigeria would prevent the repeat of the 1967 to 1970 civil war that led to wanton destruction of lives and property.

They also said this would put an end to the agitations by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu.

They also urged the court to order the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants ( the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the National Assembly) “to provide a framework that will pave way for the self-determination of the South-eastern states so as to leave the geographical entity called Nigeria before any further step is taken to further amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The group noted that the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution could only be further amended at any time after the question of self-determination must have been resolved by Nigerians.