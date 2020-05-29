Notorious Boko Haram fighter who was part of Metele attack surrenders to Nigerian troops

ADAMU Yahaya, a prominent Boko Haram fighter, who has taken part in major attacks against troops of the Nigerian Army in the North East has surrendered himself to the troops, John Enenche, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters said.

According to Enenche, a Major General, Yahaya who is also known as Saad Karami led the last attack on Nigerian Army troops in Baga town and also participated in attacks on Metele, Mairari, Bindiram, Kangarwa and Shetimari (Niger Republic).

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations said the Boko Haram warlord voluntarily surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno.

“This was as a result of the aggressive posture of the troops and artillery bombardments of terrorists’ suspected locations around the general area,” Enenche said.

It could be recalled that in November 2018, Boko Haram fighters killed over 70 Soldiers of 157 Task Force Battalion in a single attack in Metele, Guzamala Local Government Area, at about 6:00 p.m.

Large cache of arms, ammunition, and military equipment were carted away by the terrorists during the attack on 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele.

Meanwhile, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gambouru under Sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole, May 24 at Mudu Town in Borno State neutralised 12 Boko Haram terrorists, Enenche said.

He added that troops also rescued 241 persons in captivity of the terrorists comprising 105 women and 136 children.

Items recovered, according to him were four Boko Haram terrorists’ flags, a motorcycle, two bicycles, an amplifier and two sewing machines.