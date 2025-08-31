NRC boss apologises to assaulted NTA journalist Ladi Bala

THE Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, has apologised to Ladi Bala, a journalist with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), whom he assaulted while covering a recent incident of a train derailment along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

Opeifa tendered the public apology at a press conference on Sunday, August 31, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council Secretariat, Abuja.

The NRC boss while admitting to the assaults on the journalist, explained that his remarks were made under intense pressure as he tried to manage the crisis.

He claimed his assaults were misunderstood as hostility towards the press.

“I wish to sincerely apologise for the regrettable remarks I made, which were directed at a seasoned journalist and reflected poorly on both the NUJ FCT and NAWOJ.

“Acting under pressure and in the heat of the moment while trying to ensure safety, I uttered some unkind words for which I take full responsibility,” Opeifa said.

The ICIR reported that the incident occurred on August 27 and that Bala, a former president of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, was covering the aftermath of the derailed train when she was verbally abused by the NRC boss.

In a swift reaction, the NUJ FCT Council condemned the harassment and intimidation of the journalist and demanded a public apology from the NRC boss.

Apologising to the journalist, Opeifa, said, “To her, I offer my fullest apology. I also extend the same to the NTA, NAWOJ, and the wider journalism community.”

He hinted that 618 passengers were onboard the train at the time of derailment, and that about 20 passengers sustained injuries, and seven were critical.

He said further that seven coaches and their locomotive were damaged, but that two coaches and one locomotive have been cleared from the crash site, with two more coaches expected to be removed before Monday.

As part of his honour for the assaulted journalist, Opeifa bestowed an honorary title of “Ambassador for Media Advocacy,” on her.