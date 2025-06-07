Why FG is linking Nigeria to Niger by rail – Official

THE Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, said the Federal Government is linking the Kano-Maradi railway because of its strategic importance to Nigeria’s food supply chain.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise on Saturday, June 7, Opeifa explained that the rail link between Kano and the Niger Republic is crucial, emphasising that transportation is central to food security and cannot be separated from the food supply chain.

“According to AU 2063, African countries are encouraged to link with landlocked countries because there is potential in those countries. By the way, from the literature I’ve read, the food security for Nigeria and West Africa in cereal and livestock is tied to Maradi. So, you can see the reasoning linking Kano to Maradi.

“Beyond that, if you take mobility out of the equation, you won’t have food security. When you take mobility out of logistics and supply chain, you are just joking, and that’s what Nigerian managers of our food security should understand,” Opeifa explained.

He stated that mobility is central to ensuring food security, adding that,” the Kano-Maradi rail line—extending from Kano to Kaduna, then to Abuja and Lagos—will play a significant role in achieving that goal.”

Opeifa stated that the government is dedicated to ensuring that major cities are linked through a newly developed rail infrastructure plan. He also revealed that the federal government has plans to establish additional rail lines across various cities.

He further disclosed that moving the rail system to the concurrent legislative list has opened up opportunities for states to access grants and invest in their rail development.

According to him, the creation of this new rail map aims to improve connectivity between key urban centres.

The Nigerian states that have strong economic linkage with Niger include Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Yola, and some parts of Kaduna.

Trade between Nigeria and Niger Republic rebounded strongly in 2024, with exports from Nigeria soaring by 77.12 per cent to $53.4 million, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The total trade volume between both countries climbed to $59.6 million in 2024, up from $32.7 million recorded in 2023, despite diplomatic tensions