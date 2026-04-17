NRS unveils Rev360 to improve tax accountability, ease of business

THE Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has announced plans to launch a new digital tax payment platform targeted at improving efficient tax administration and sustaining the ease of doing business.

This was disclosed in an official statement by the revenue body via its official X account on Thursday, April 16.

The new digital payment platform called Rev360 focuses on a next-generation revenue administration platform that aims at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and the taxpayer experience across Nigeria. The platform has been scheduled to go live on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

According to the statement, the rollout of Rev360 will commence with the medium and emerging taxpayers as the first phase of implementation after a successful pilot.

“A structured, phased approach has been adopted to ensure stability and provide adequate support to users throughout the transition. Comprehensive communication, training, and stakeholder engagement initiatives are also being implemented to ensure readiness ahead of go-live,” the statement read.

The revenue service noted that Rev360 represented the next phase in the evolution of tax administration within the Service, adding that,” from the early era of fragmented processes, the NRS transitioned to a more digital and accessible system through platforms such as TaxPro Max, which enabled electronic filing, improved compliance, and reduced physical interactions.”

“Building on these gains, Rev360 introduces a more advanced, integrated, and intelligent ecosystem designed to meet the growing needs of taxpayers and the economy,” the statement added.

With Rev360, the revenue agency said it would also move towards tax administration 3.0, an era defined by end-to-end automation, real-time reporting, and embedded tax processes into taxpayers’ natural systems.

What NRS’s new initiative mean for taxpayers, ease of doing business

According to the revenue body, the introduction of Rev360 would birth a more advanced, integrated, and intelligent ecosystem designed to meet the growing needs of taxpayers and the economy.

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This shift would also enable faster processing, improved decision-making, enhanced compliance, and a more seamless user experience. Taxpayers will benefit from more options in their overall interaction with the Service.

In context, there has been a surge in traffic on other eTax platforms due to Nigerians working toward meeting each state’s filing deadlines.

Recently, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) extended the deadline for filing individual annual income tax returns for the second time, now giving taxpayers until April 21st, 2026, to complete their submissions.

The agency announced the extension, citing a surge in traffic on its eTax platform following the previous extension to April 14th.

The LIRS stated that the high volume of users attempting to file taxes reflected genuine compliance efforts and that the additional time was granted to ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to submit their information accurately.

This is part of the ongoing efforts of the federal government to simplify Nigeria’s tax system and improve compliance with tax payment.

With the new NRS digital platform, tax filing for individuals is expected to be easier and faster while streamlining tax collection and compliance for the government.