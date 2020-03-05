NYSC DG to passing out corps members: Set up businesses to save yourselves frustration of searching for scarce jobs

THE Director-General, National Youths Service Corps, Brig-Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, has advised the outgoing corps members to embrace credit facilities to save the frustration of searching endlessly for scarce jobs.

This was contained in his farewell speech at the passing out parade of the 2019 Batch A corps members at the old parade ground in Abuja on Thursday.

Ibrahim saluted the patriotic spirit and commended the efforts of the corps members during their service year and also acknowledged that they have positively impacted the socio-economic well-being of the host communities.

“Indeed, Nigerians deeply appreciate your contributions to the national development process, especially in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, agriculture and infrastructure as well as the uncommon patriotism and diligence exhibited in the discharge of your responsibilities in your respective host communities,” he said.

The NYSC DG said the corps members exemplary selfless service rendered at the place of their primary assignment and community developments efforts are truly worthy of commendation.

“Your affinity to your host communities during your primary assignments should equally form the basis of life-long friendships, national unity and integration, which is the major reason for establishing the NYSC Scheme.

“My dear compatriots, the end of the service year represents an important period in the life of every Corps Member. It marks the end of a phase of dependence on the government, parents and guardians for upkeep. It is a period when those who have imbibed the lessons of the service year are ready to explore and conquer the wider world,” Ibrahim said.

He added that the passing out corps members have been adequately equipped for the future with their exposure to the realities of life during their national assignment.

“It is now time to apply the lessons learnt from the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Training to make the right decisions for your future.

“I admonish you also to shun negative tendencies and other social vices. Given your level of education and strengthened by the experience of the service year, you must remain focused, resolute and confident in your ability to earn a decent living from genuine and honest endeavours,” he said.

He, therefore, wished all the corps members safe journey to their various destinations and also implored them to be security conscious as they traveled.

“It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty God will continually guide and protect you. I wish you well in your future endeavours,” he concluded.