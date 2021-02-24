Oando, ABC Transport, Japaul lead top gainers on Wednesday

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

OANDO, ABC Transport, Japaul Gold and Royalex led top gainers in the equities market on Wednesday, with the four gaining an average of 9.33 percent by the close of market.

Oando led the chart, gaining 10 percent, as its share price rose from 3.1 naira to 3.41 naira, according to information shared by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The multinational energy company is followed by ABC Transport, whose share price moved from 0.32 naira to 0.35 naira, representing a 9.38 percent gain. Similarly, the share price of Japaul Gold rose 9.23 percent to 0.71 naira, from 0.65 naira reported at the beginning of the market day. Also, Royalex’s share price rose from 0.23 naira to 0.25 naira, indicating 8.70 percent rise in share price.

On the other hand, LASACO and CHI Plc led the losing chart as their share prices declined by 9.49 percent and 8.33 percent respectively. Oando’s share price moved south to 1.24 naira, from 1.37 naira reported at the start of the market on Wednesday.

A total of 5,470 deals were done on Wednesday in deals valued at 7.080 billion naira. Equity capitalisation stood at 21.043 trillion, while the All Share Index moved from 40,164.86 points on Tuesday to 40,221.30 points, representing 0.14 percent increase.

Last week, a total turnover of 1.541 billion shares worth 18.235 billion naira in 22,752 deals was traded by investors on the NSE floor.

Trading in the top three equities such as First Bank Holding Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 553.512 million shares valued at 8.931 billion naira in 5,132 deals, contributing 35.92 percent and 48.98 percent to the total equity turnover volume and

value respectively.