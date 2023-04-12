OAU confirms, condemns killing of final year student over alleged phone theft

THE Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has condemned the killing of a final year student of the Department of Civil Engineering in the university, Okoli Ahinze, for allegedly stealing a phone.

Ahinze was beaten to death by his fellow students inside the Awo Hall.

Efforts by the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital to save his life on Tuesday after he was rushed to the facility failed.

The incident was a repeat of the killing of Deborah Samuel at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, Sokoto State, in May 2022 over blasphemy.

The incident also occurred less than 24 hours after a mob killed a driver who rammed into a crowd, killed two and injured others in Akure, Ondo State, on April 10.

Reacting to Ahinze’s death, the OAU, in a statement by its public relations officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, described the mob action as an ‘ugly development’ and ‘unfortunate.’

He said the school’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Adebayo Bamire, had set up a committee to unravel the cause of the attack.

“The action of the mob, being a violation of the law of the country and the university regulations, has been reported to the police, who have commenced investigations.

“The university administration hereby commiserates with the parents of the deceased, staff and students, and prays that God will grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Students are strongly admonished to desist from taking laws into their hands and to report any criminal activities to the university authorities for immediate actions.”