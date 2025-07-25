OAU disowns viral ‘indecent dressing’ circular

THE management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has distanced itself from the widely circulated memo on social media outlining a strict dress code for students.

The university spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, speaking with The ICIR on Friday, July 25, labelled the purported dress code as fake and not originating from the university.

The alleged circular had triggered significant backlash and outrage among students and online commentators.

The controversial memo, which quickly gained traction on various platforms, particularly X, was first disseminated by an account which bears the university name but the university has now distanced itself from the account.

The memo detailed prohibitions on “indecent dressing,” including restrictions on ripped jeans, leggings, spaghetti tops, and certain hairstyles.

It threatened sanctions of a semester or rustication for non-compliance.

For instance, the memo threatened a semester ‘rustication’ for backless clothes, tattered jeans, sagging, heavy makeups, and crop\jump tops, among others.

It also suggested two semester ‘rustication’ for students on coloured hairstyles and hair braiding for male students among others.

This purported directive ignited a wave of criticisms, with many students and Nigerians expressing dismay over what they perceived as an infringement on their rights and a diversion from core academic concerns.

Speaking on the matter, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university denied the claims, stating that, “OAU has not released anything to that effect.

“What you saw going viral, it’s not from us. Definitely, we are going to issue a dress code, but it’s still a work in progress. So, those who released that one probably are trying to be of the university.”

The PRO urged the public to disregard the circular, confirming that neither the registrar nor himself had any knowledge of its issuance.

“For the time being, I would like people to disregard it in its entirety — that particular circular. The registrar doesn’t know anything about it. I don’t know anything about it either,” he affirmed, adding “If such a directive were to come out, it would be duly signed by either myself or the university registrar.”

While dismissing the circular, the PRO did confirm the university’s intention to introduce an official dress code in the near future.

“But definitely, we are coming up with our own dress code, because we really don’t want our students to just dress anyhow — so that it does not undermine the moral sanctity of the university environment. But for now, that one is not from us.”