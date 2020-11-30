Obasanjo to Akufo Addo, Mahama: Your actions will determine fate of Ghana election

OLUSEGUN Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former President, says the action exhibited by leaderships of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) will determine the fate of the country’s general election.

In a letter personally signed by Nigeria’s former Head of State, he told the political actors to do everything possible to ensure the election scheduled to hold on December 7 is peaceful and credible.

Nana Akufo-Addo, the incumbent President is the flag bearer of the NPP while John Mahama, former Ghanaian president is contesting under the NDC.

“I write to you, leaders of the two main political parties in Ghana, to urge you to do all you can to ensure a peaceful conduct of the general elections,” Obasanjo said.

“My concern about the elections in Ghana is not only as an African but also because of our shared colonial history, our anthropological background…”

“…the success or failure of the elections, a key aspect of democratic consolidation in Ghana will largely depend on the posture of the NPP and NDC leadership and how that is manifested by the actions of their supporters.”

Olusegun Obasanjo Letter on Ghana Election: Source BBC Chief Olusegun Obasanjo's Letter on Ghana General Election Page 2 Chief Olusegun Obasanjo's Letter on Ghana General Election Page 3 Prev 1 of 3 Next

He acknowledged the ‘significant’ contributions of both parties to developing the socio-economic and political growth of Ghana. The legacy, he noted, should be sustained irrespective of the political differences.

Other major candidates in the presidential election are Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of the late president John Rawlings, Christian Andres of Ghana Union Movement, Ivor Greenstreet (Convention People’s Party), Akua Donkor Ghana Freedom Party), Henry Lartey (Great Consolidated Popular Party) and Hassan Ayariga (All Peoples’ Congress).

There is also an independent candidate, Asiedu Walker who is contesting in the poll.

33, 367 polling units have so far been approved by the Ghana Electoral Commission for the 17, 027,655 registered voters in the country.

Advertisement

Obasanjo, however, campaigned for the unity, peaceful conduct of the poll. He charged the electorate to respect democratic values and preserve democratic gains the country had witnessed since the advent of democracy in Ghana.

“The NPP and NDC must constructively engage with all national institutions to identify, address or mitigate any potential threats to the smooth organisation of the electoral process,” the letter reads in part.

Both Frederick Blay, NPP Chairperson and Samuel Ofosu-Amofo, NDC Chairperson and their members of executive committees were copied in the letter.