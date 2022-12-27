33.1 C
Abuja

Obi picks Osuntokun, Obasanjo’s ex-aide, as new campaign DG

Vincent Ufuoma
Akin Osuntokun. LP PCC
LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has appointed a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Akin Osuntokun, as the new Director General of his campaign council.

Osuntokun’s appointment was announced by the party’s national chairman, Julius Abore, at a press briefing on Tuesday, December 27.

He said that the new DG was chosen at a strategic meeting of the party, which had Obi, members of the National Working Committee and the party’s candidates for other elective positions in attendance.

According to Abure, Osuntokun is a “worthy and trustworthy” replacement for Doyin Okupe, the former DG of the campaign council.

Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and as Director of the Presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011.

He is a political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis.

Until his appointment, he was the Zonal Coordinator of the LP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the South-West

The ICIR had reported that Okupe resigned from his position earlier this month following his conviction by an Abuja Federal High Court for money laundering.

Okupe was found guilty for receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki, in violation of the Money Laundering Act.

