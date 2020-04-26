Obiano suspends COVID-19 lockdown in Anambra

WILLIE Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, has ordered the suspension of the 14-day lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as he contemplates reopening of schools and offices.

Obiano made this pronouncement during a broadcast to residents of the state on Saturday evening.

“When to re-open the schools as well as when civil servants will be allowed to go back to offices will be announced soon,” he stated.

The governor also said religious services should resume across the state as he advised adherence to World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.

“With regards to religious groups, leaders of the church should ensure that worshippers comply with the standards protocols of COVID-19 which include wearing of face masks to church, use of hand sanitizers, social distancing and regular washing of hands,”Obiano said.

He stated that the mode of observation of church activities shall be left at the discretion of church leaders.

“Church leaders should decide how best to conduct mass and service in strict adherence to the principles of social distancing to ensure that worshippers are not endangered,” Obiano said.

“Please note that there should be no crusades and vigils for the time being.”

He added that on Monday 27, he would meet with market leaders for extensive discussions.

As at the time of filing this report, Anambra State has recorded only one case of COVID-19 according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).