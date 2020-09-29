Ogun Govt to set up special court for sexual-related offences

OGUN State Government is set to establish a special court to handle cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), Mosunmola Dipeolu, chief judge of the state has disclosed.

The court, which will be the first of its kind in the state, is to handle cases of rape, defilement, and other forms of sexual offences.

According to a Premium Times report, Dipeolu revealed this at the conferment of merit award on the most outstanding judicial staff, as part of activities marking the 2020/2021 Legal Year celebration, at the Judiciary Complex, Kobape, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The chief judge also said that the establishment of the special court would aid to fast-track SGBV cases in order to avoid delay of judgement.

“More judges shall be appointed to man these courts. We appeal for further cooperation and support from the government in this regard,” Dipeolu said.

This is coming weeks after Ogun State Police, Sango division, apprehended a private school teacher identified as Mathew Adebayo for reportedly raping a 15-year-old female student, sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

On the orders of Edward Ajogun, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Adebayo would be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

On Monday, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered Elisha Abbo, a senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly to pay N50 million to Osimibibra Warmate, a lady he assaulted at an adult toy shop in May 2019.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Samira Bature in the case file with reference number – Suit No. FCT/CV/2393/19 – Osimibibra Warmate v Senator Elisha Abbo. Justice Bature also ordered him to tender a public apology.