Ogun guber poll: Adebutu files petition against Abiodun’s victory

THE governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has filed a petition challenging the victory of the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adetutu filed a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal alleging manipulation of results in the state election.

Adetutu and his legal team led by Gordy Uche, SAN, as well as party chieftains, visited the tribunal secretariat at Isabo Magistrate court premises in Abeokuta to submit voluminous copies of the petition.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Abiodun as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Abiodun pulled 276,298 votes to defeat Adetutu, who scored 262,383.

Speaking with reporters on his petition, Adebutu said his mandate was stolen.

The PDP candidate said he filed his petition on “four solid grounds”, noting that he hopes the tribunal will do its best.

“We have up to four solid grounds, but it will be sweeter when our opponent tells you the grounds.

“Our prayers are just that the right thing is done and the man who won is given the mantle of the office.

“And in the alternative, the petitioner prayed for an order of the Tribunal “directing 1st Respondent to conduct fresh election in the 99 polling units which cut across 41 wards and 16 Local Government Areas of Ogun State where elections were either not held and cancelled due to disruption and over-voting.”

In his petition, Adetutu asked that the tribunal declare Abiodun unqualified and disqualify him as a candidate for the governorship election.

He also asked to be declared the winner of the election as the candidate who has the highest number of valid votes and has satisfied the requirements of the constitution.

The reliefs sought by Adetutu include: “An order of this Honourable Tribunal setting aside the Certificate of Return dated 20th day of March 2023 wrongly issued to the 2nd Respondent by the 1st respondent.

“An order directing the 1st Respondent to immediately Issue a Certificate of Return to the 1st petitioner as the duly elected Governor of Ogun State.

“In the alternative: an order of this Honourable Tribunal directing 1st Respondent to conduct fresh election in the 99 polling units which cut across 41 wards and 16 Local Government Areas of Ogun State where elections were either not held or cancelled due to disruption and over-voting.

“An order of this Honourable Tribunal directing the 1st Respondent to conduct a fresh election for the office of Governor of Ogun State to the exclusion of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents.”