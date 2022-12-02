23.1 C
Ogun LP chapter expels Okupe, others over alleged failure to pay dues

Sinafi Omanga
THE OGUN State Executive Council of the Labour Party (LP) has expelled the Director-General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, and 11 others.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday, December 1,  the State Chairman, Michael Ashade and State Secretary, Feyisola Michael, alleged that Okupe and others had refused to pay their membership dues, despite repeated reminder to do so.

They said  said such failure was a violation of the party’s Constitution.

Ashade challenged Okupe to provide evidence of any payment in respect of membership dues prior to December 1, 2022, into any bank account of the LP.

He said, “In line with article 19(3) of the Labour Party constitutional provision, we declare that Dr. Doyin Okupe, having failed in the payment of his membership dues for the last six months of joining the party, has forfeited his membership of the party and no longer fit and competent to continue to act as the DG of the Presidential Council.

“Article 9(3) (iii) of our Party’s Constitution states as follows: ‘only members who pay their monthly membership dues at rates prescribed shall be deemed to be bonafide members of the party. Arrears of dues of up to six months shall lead to forfeiture of membership.’

“Despite repeated demand from various meetings I had with Dr. Doyin Okupe in respect of his mandatory constitutional requirements to fulfill membership status, he has failed woefully in this regards with some others to flagrantly disobey the Constitution of Labour party.”

Ashade asked the National Chairman, Julius Abure and the presidential candidate, Peter Obi to obey the party’s Constitution by relieving Okupe of his position as DG of PCC immediately.

He added that the replacement should come from the North to reflect federal character and political balance.

“We hereby notify our National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that it’s expedient to obey the Constitution of the party by  immediately appoint another DG for the PCC and that should come from the North to reflect Federal Characters and political balance”, the Ogun State LP chairman said.

He warned that any further act of disobedience by any of the affected former party members would be resisted through lawful means of enforcement in the court of competent jurisdiction, stressing that the SEC of the Ogun chapter of the party was committed to party supremacy as enshrined in the Labour Party Constitution.

Those expelled alongside Okupe include
Abayomi Collins, Abel Olaleye, Jagun Lookman, Olori Oluwabukola Soyoye, Gbadebo Fesomade, (former State Treasurer) and Mr. Abdulmalik Olaleye (former State Youth Leader).

Others are Jide Amusan (former State Publicity Secretary) Adeshina Wasiu Shojobi (former Assistant State Youth Leader), Deborah Adewale, (former  Senatorial Women Leader Ogun-East) and Olatunde Abolade (former Assistant State Secretary).

 

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

