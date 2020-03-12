Ogun Police recover 256 live cartridges, stolen vehicle via operation criminal mop-up

OGUN State Police Command on Thursday disclosed that it has recovered 256 live cartridges and a stolen Toyota Camry car with registration number AKD 942 GA from suspected armed robbers.

Kenneth Ebrimson, the state Commissioner of Police disclosed this during a briefing at the Police State Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said the arrests and recoveries were made possible through the Operation Criminal Mop-Up being executed across the state.

While parading the suspects, Ebrimson explained that the command received a report on the August 24, 2019, from one Owoseni Olalekan of Government Residential Area (GRA) Road Ijebu-Ode that his house was invaded by three armed men who dressed in military camouflage uniform.

The robbers, he said held the household to ransom and subsequently carted away some of their valuables which include: the Toyota Camry car with registration number AKD 942 GA, one Iphone x and N200, 000 cash.

But, the suspect Fatai Qudus was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad on February 25, 2020 when he was intercepted at Sagamu interchange among his gang members while the robbed items were recovered.

Aside, a 36-year-old Afeez Raimi was arrested during stop-and-search exercise for being in possession of 143 live cartridges on 9th March.

The exercise was reportedly carried out by a combined effort from the border patrol team and officers of Imeko division along Idofa Oke-Agbede road, Imeko Local Government Area of the state.

“On searching the passenger, 143 live cartridges were discovered in his bag which he was unable to give a satisfactory account of how and where he got the cartridges from,” Ebrimson stated.

In a related case, 120 live ammunition were also recovered from a suspect, Fidelis Elumezie who lives in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police while narrating the arrests said Ogijo Division of the Force had earlier received intelligence report about the house located in Kamalo area of the community where arms were allegedly stockpiled.

“Detectives from Ogijo division moved into the area, cordon off and properly searched the house. 129 different calibres of live ammunition were recovered in the house while one Fidelis Elumezie and two others were arrested in connection with the case.”

Other persons arrested include Toheeb Anuoluwapo, Yesiru Rabiu, Azeez Salia and Rasheed Raheem, all murder suspects.

They were accused of killing the deceased before carting away his two motorcycles. The incident was officially reported to the police at Ijebu-Igbo division onFebruary 29.