Oil theft: NSCDC arrests 192 vandals, recovers tankers in Delta

DELTA State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested over 192 suspected vandals and recovered 52 tankers among other equipment used in perpetrating crude oil theft in the state.

The Command, led by Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun, disclosed this on Wednesday through a statement signed by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Emeka Peters.

Other items recovered by the Command include 11 articulated trucks, Toyota Sequoia jeeps, Sienna bus, mini buses, saloon cars, and a 50mm diameter hose.

The Command said the items were deployed to carry out illegal trade in petroleum product and pipeline vandalism.

The NSCDC further called on the judiciary to attend to all its cases in court, to speed up the prosecution of suspected crude oil thieves.

“If these suspects are being sentenced to jail regularly and timely, it will serve as a deterrent to others not to take to crime,” the NSCDC noted in the statement.

The NSCDC also urged the government to equip the corps with adequate logistics in order to allow them crush vandals who operate with sophisticated weapons.