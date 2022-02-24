34.1 C
One World Media seeks proposals for fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
One World Media
One World Media
THE One World Media is seeking proposals for its fellowship.

One Fellowship is aimed at aspiring journalists and filmmakers who want to make a career out of reporting on stories from the Global South.

The program is open to non-fiction media across all platforms – film, print, audio, photojournalism and multimedia.

Twelve international fellows will be selected this year.

Journalists and filmmakers interested in telling stories from the Global South can apply for this fellowship.

Fellows receive a £1,000 production grant, mentorship, training and networking opportunities.

The organisers are particularly interested in proposals that seek to tell original stories in a way that will engage the intended audience and highlight the voices of people living in the Global South, particularly voices that are not often heard.

Participants are also expected to have established contacts and contributors who have confirmed their willingness to take part. They are equally expected to have considered ethical issues and safety.

Applicants are expected to submit proposals that do not simply cover negative aspects of the Global South without considering the context in which they exist.

They should also demonstrate an understanding of accountability and fair practice in news gathering and reporting, and show a willingness to work with local people in equal partnership in co-production on a story.

The deadline for the submission of the application is March 29, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

Advertisement
