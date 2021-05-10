ONICCIMA advocates expansion of Anambra roads to enhance cargo transportation

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Onitsha Chamber of Commerce Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) has suggested the expansion of Enugu-Onitsha and Onitsha-Otuocha roads in Anambra State to enhance the functionality of the newly-completed cargo/passengers airport.

The chamber said in a press statement sent to The ICIR on Monday that the state government should engage aviation and related authorities to cordon off airplane pathways that would not harbour residential buildings or developments.

“The entrance to the Airport from the Umunya axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway does not befit the status of international Cargo/Passenger Airport especially considering that heavy-duty vehicles will ply that route to ferry cargo,” ONICCIMA noted.

“Government should, in the not-too-distant future, consider width expansion at that point as we forsee complex gridlocks that will negatively impact the expressway,” the chamber further said.

The ONICCIMA also suggested the creation of a standard four-way lane on the Onitsha-Otuocha road, urging the government to be conscious of land grabbers.

The chamber further urged the state government to ensure the provision of world-class ancillary services such as airport taxis and currency exchange dealers to avoid touting and fraudsters at the airport.

The chamber described hospitality industry in Anambra as non-existent, advising the government to partner with hospitality investors and to resuscitate the construction of a 4-star gigantic hotel project that had been abandoned at Onitsha GRA area of the state as a means to positively impact other industries.

The ONICCIMA finally urged expedited action on the construction of cargo sheds, including putting up other structures to support full utilisation of the airport.

The Anambra International Airport began the project in January, 2020, while the landing and facilities were achieved in the following 15 months.

Governor Willie Obiano had listed the facilities already completed in a report, and said that the airport had the best and longest runway, control tower, and lighting system in Africa.