Ooni, Alaafin end feud at Lagos meeting, create joint council for unity

AFTER a two-month rift, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade, have jointly announced the establishment of the Yoruba Unity Council, a platform designed to foster peace, preserve culture, and drive socioeconomic development across Yoruba communities.

This was revealed in a communiqué signed by the Ooni and Alaafin, witnessed by billionaire businessman Kessington Adebutu, and issued by Kola Oyefeso, secretary of the communiqué drafting committee after a meeting in Lagos on Friday.

The meeting was convened by the billionaire businessman, popularly known as “Baba Ijebu” held at the Eko Hotel on the sidelines of his 90th birthday celebration.

“Today marks a defining chapter in our shared history. We reaffirm our dedication to promoting harmony among all Yoruba sons and daughters, and upholding the sacred values of mutual respect and brotherhood handed down by our ancestors,” the monarchs said.

The ICIR reports that the reconciliation comes two months after tensions arose following the Ooni’s conferment of the “Okanlomo of Yorubaland” title on businessman Dotun Sanusi by the Ooni on August 16.

After the conferment, the Alaafin issued a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding that the Ooni withdraw the title, condemning the act as an “affront”. He insisted that he alone holds the authority to confer titles with jurisdiction over the entire Yorubaland.

The Alaafin maintained that a Supreme Court ruling had upheld his exclusive authority in such matters.

In response, the Ooni’s media team dismissed the ultimatum as an “empty threat,” stating that the monarch would not dignify it with a formal reply.

Traditional rulers, cultural custodians, and prominent Yoruba leaders attended the gathering, where they discussed reconciliation, cooperation, and inter-kingdom relations, describing the reconciliation meeting as a historic turning point for the Yoruba nation.

The Ooni and Alaafin together offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and progress throughout Yorubaland, Nigeria, and the African continent.

Adebutu expressed joy over the renewed royal alliance, calling it “a milestone that will consolidate peace, unity, and development among the Yoruba people”.

The ICIR reported that the two monarchs had reportedly clashed in March over control of the Oyotunji African village in South Carolina after its leader, Adejuyigbe Adefunmi, was killed. The Ooni sent a delegation of monarchs to perform traditional rites, but Oba Owoade, who was then in seclusion, reportedly ordered them to leave, insisting the community belonged to Oyo.