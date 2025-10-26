Opposition protests erupt in Cameroon ahead election results

HUNDREDS of opposition supporters took to the streets of Cameroon’s commercial capital on Sunday, barricading roads and burning tyres as tensions escalated ahead of the official announcement of presidential election results, with supporters accusing the government of plotting to manipulate the outcome.

The ICIR reported that Cameroon’s electoral law allows polling station results to be publicly displayed, the outcome must be validated by the Constitutional Council, which has until October 26 to make the official announcement.

According to Reuters, police used teargas and water cannons to disperse crowds backing opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma, who claims to have defeated long-serving President Paul Biya in the October 12 vote.

The report revealed that the unrest has spread across several cities following partial results from local media indicating that Biya, 92, was leading but the government has dismissed allegations of vote rigging and urged citizens to remain calm until the final results are released.

Reuters correspondents witnessed police detaining at least four demonstrators. Similar clashes were reported in other parts of Douala and in Tchiroma’s hometown, Garoua.

The ICIR reported that the country’s opposition leader, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, once a close ally and former minister under Biya, declared himself the winner of the October 12 presidential election, calling on President Paul Biya to concede defeat and “honour the truth of the ballot box”.

He described the election results as “a clear rejection” of Biya’s administration and “the dawn of a new era.”

However, the government cautioned earlier in the week that only results declared by the Constitutional Council are valid, noting that the council has up to two weeks to announce the official outcome.

Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji recently cautioned that only the Constitutional Council is authorised to declare the winner, adding that any unilateral announcement of results would amount to “high treason.”

Earlier, 76-year-old Tchiroma’s campaign team claimed that around 30 politicians and activists had been arrested for supporting his candidacy, including Maniden party leader Anicet Ekane and Union for Change movement figure Djeukam Tchameni.

Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji confirmed on Saturday that arrests had been made in connection with what he described as an “insurrectional movement,” but did not specify the number or identities of those detained.

The ICIR reported that Biya, who at 92 is the world’s oldest sitting president, has ruled Cameroon since 1982 and sought another seven-year mandate in the October 12 elections, even though his age, health and capacity to govern have become a subject of debate. Another seven-year term would extend his rule until he nears 100.