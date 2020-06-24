Osun Gov’t set to archive data of youths in the state

THE Osun State Government through the ministry of Youths and Sports has said that the state is set to launch a database portal to archive information of youths in the state for engagement and empowerment.

According to Yemi Lawal, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports of the state, in a meeting with some youths of the state on Wednesday, disclosed that the initiative is to bring youths of the state from various segments onboard. He added that the effort will enable the State Government to plan and formulate in the direction of engagement and empowerment.

Lawal explained that very soon, the government will release a registration portal for the categories of Youths in the state.

“As Mr Governor approved, we are rolling out a registration portal for all Youths in the state. After it is flagged off, our Youths will be able to register and avail government of relevant information to plan for their welfare.”

“This government is interested in ensuring that the rights of Youths to empowerment and development are guaranteed. We will make sure that as soon as we get that information, they will be processed and kept in a database that will make government plan for the future.” Lawal added.

Ayotunde Rasheed, the media adviser to the commissioner told The ICIR that after the launching of the initiative, the state will be able to boast of a qualified social register for youth.

“I can tell you that the state is planning to end some form old narrative whereby there be opportunities for Osun indigene and it will not circulate to the qualified persons. With this database, if there is an opportunity for a particular position, the state will just look into the register and pick,” Rasheed said.

The register will allow even distribution of resources among the youths of the states, he added.