Osun Labour Party governorship candidate defects to PDP

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Lasun Yusuf/PC: Opera News Hub
LASUN Yusuf, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2022 Osun State governorship election has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lasun’s defection was announced at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, December 7.

The rally was attended by PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, among others.

Lasun was a Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the LP in March this year.

