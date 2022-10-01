29.1 C
Abuja

Osun polls: Court nullifies Oyetola’s nomination as APC governorship candidate

Politics and GovernanceElections
Ijeoma OPARA
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, September 30 nullified the nomination of the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Emeka Nwite ruled that former APC caretaker committee chairman Mai Mala Buni, who submitted Oyetola’s name along with that of his deputy, Benedict Alabi, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), contravened section183 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, urged his supporters to remain calm and described the incident as antics of the opposition party.

“For the records, the position of the law is that only members of the APC who participated in the primary election can approach the court to challenge the nomination of Oyetola as the candidate of the party.

“All these are part of the antics of the opposition PDP and some of their collaborators from within to distract us. But like every one of their plans, this too has fallen flat on their faces,” Omipidan said.

In July, a high court in Abuja had ruled against a suit to disqualify Oyetola from participating as the APC candidate in the Osun state governorship candidate.

According to a judgment by High Court Justice Inyang Ekwo, the suit lacked merit as the plaintiff failed to establish reasonable cause for disqualification.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

