Osun: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as governor, declares Oyetola winner

THE Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

The tribunal gave the judgment in Osogbo, the state capital, on Friday, January 27.

In a split decision of two to one, the tribunal ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgment which was read by the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertse Kume, said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

Earlier, the tribunal ruled that Adeleke was eligible to contest the election in a certificate forgery petition pressed against him by Oyetola.

Meanwhile, a minority decision by one of the judges is being read as at the time of filing this report.

More details later…