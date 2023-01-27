30.3 C
Abuja

Osun: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as governor, declares Oyetola winner

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Newly sworn in governor of Osun State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

The tribunal gave the judgment in Osogbo, the state capital, on Friday, January 27.

In a split decision of two to one, the tribunal ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgment which was read by the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertse Kume, said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

Earlier, the tribunal ruled that Adeleke was eligible to contest the election in a certificate forgery petition pressed against him by Oyetola.

Meanwhile, a minority decision by one of the judges is being read as at the time of filing this report.

More details later…

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Ogun, Ondo Catholic bishops call on Nigerians to shun votes selling

THE heads of the Catholic Church in Ondo and Ogun states have called on...
Environment

Large mammals shaped the evolution of humans: here’s why it happened in Africa

By Norman Owen-Smith, University of the Witwatersrand That humans originated in Africa is widely accepted....
World News

EU to increase deportation of irregular migrants in 2023

A TOTAL of 27 migration ministers under the European Union (EU) are meeting to...
National News

European hackers made 66 attempts to compromise virtual FEC meetings — Pantami

EUROPEAN hackers made 66 attempts to compromise virtual meetings held by the Federal Executive...
Legislature

Currency Redesign: Emefiele faces backlash as Gbajabiamila threatens arrest

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has threatened to issue a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Ogun, Ondo Catholic bishops call on Nigerians to shun votes selling

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.