Our administration will not provide free land for ranching -Makinde

SEYI Makinde, Oyo State governor, says his administration will not provide free land for ranching in the state.

Makinde stated this in a tweet on Wednesday to clarify an earlier tweet made on Tuesday shortly after meeting with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, his Kwara State counterpart. He maintained that ranching was a private business and it should be seen as such.

The governor, after meeting with AbdulRazaq on Tuesday, had said that Oyo State would adopt the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) which was already being implemented in Kwara State.

“We also agreed that the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is already being implemented in Kwara State would be implemented in Oyo State leading to further collaborations between both states on economy and security,” he had said.

The tweet generated a lot of reactions, with many users questioning whether the plan was not an implementation of Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements which many Nigerians had, in the past, kicked against.

Did Makinde consult with the relevant stakeholders before he agreed to implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan? I will advise him to rescind the decision immediately in the interest of peace in Oyo state. — FOLARIN OPEYEMI JOSEPH FOJ. (@opeyemifolarin1) March 3, 2021

This guy man use style wan bring RUGA to Oyo state, but because he has a good impression on social media he's not getting dragged. Oyo people sorry in advance — Ogbuefi Nnayelugo (@OgbuefiNnayelu2) March 3, 2021

Reacting, the governor stressed that the state would not implement the whole of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, but only the aspects it found beneficial.

“My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.

“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such. Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching.”

The National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) is an initiative of the National Economic Council headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with all the state governors as members. It is a comprehensive policy plan designed to accelerate the pace and scope of change in Nigeria’s agricultural system.

The NLTP aims to build an ecosystem for livestock production, peaceful coexistence, economic development and food security.

Each state is responsible for a suitable delivery mechanism for the NLTP. Basically, each state decides on what works for it.

The plan has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along a market-oriented value chain, while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

It contains six key pillars which include economic investment, conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery, human capital development and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information and strategic communication.