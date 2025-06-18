Over 3 million Nigerians suffering from drug use disorder – UNODC

THE United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has said over 3 million Nigerians suffered from drug use disorders.

It put the national drug use prevalence at 14.4 per cent, nearly three times the global average..

The organisation added that the abuse of opioids, especially tramadol, had reached alarming levels.

According to the UNODC, the situation is “not just a health crisis; it is a development, security, and peace-building concern.”

The organisation highlighted the link between drug trafficking and other crimes, including human trafficking, illegal mining, and environmental destruction, noting that the illicit drug trade often finances violent extremist groups.

These were disclosed by the UNODC’s Country Representative, Cheikh Ousman Toure, at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) National Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, while declaring weeklong activities to commemorate this year’s World Drug Day.

Represented by the Deputy Head of UNODC in Nigeria, Danilo Campisi, Toure stressed that state governments should work with relevant agencies to provide evidence-based drug prevention and treatment programmes.

“We must involve the sub-nationals. The state governments must be actively involved in drug control efforts, working with NDADA and other relevant entities to ensure the availability of evidence-based prevention and treatment programs in their states,” he emphasised.

He also commended the NDLEA for working to reduce drug use in the country.

“Prevention, treatment, and recovery are not luxuries. They are life-saving investments. Together, we can break these vicious circles of drug abuse, organised crime, and marginalisation. And together, we can build a safer, healthier, and more hopeful Nigeria,” he stated.

The UNODC pledged to work with the Nigerian government and civil society partners to build a health-centred, human rights-based response to drug use across the country.

Speaking at the event, the chief executive officer of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, challenged the Nigerians to be involved and take full ownership of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

Marwa emphasised that shielding citizens from harmful substances was a collective duty that required the involvement of all, including the general public.

He noted that each year, World Drug Day is guided by a unique theme that shapes the global response to the challenges of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The NDLEA boss said as part of efforts to address the country’s drug use crisis, the NDLEA had continued on an upward trajectory in terms of arrests, convictions, and seizures of drugs.

“We are also modernising our approach to the enforcement of drug laws by embedding innovation in our operations. Notably, the use of body cameras has now been fully integrated into our field activities. Overall, the past year has witnessed significant positive developments in our offensive against drug traffickers and barons,” he stated.

The theme for this year’s World Drug Day is “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention.”