29.1 C
Abuja

Oxford Climate Journalism Network offers online course

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Apply for the Oxford Climate Journalism Network
Apply for the Oxford Climate Journalism Network
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

REUTERS Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford is inviting applications to its Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN) course.  

The OCJN supports journalists and newsroom leaders in identifying and addressing the range of operational, cultural, and ethical issues that can be involved in expanding their coverage of climate change. 

The course aims to broaden the scope of climate change journalism. As a result, journalists, multimedia reporters, photographers, and editors from beats such as sports, business, and politics are encouraged to apply. 

The network is offering an online course that will provide journalists with individual support in identifying relevant sources, sessions with world-leading experts, and connections with colleagues at other news organizations. 

Successful applicants will participate in a mandatory 90-minute seminar every two weeks.  

The course is free and will be held from January to June 2023.  

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 21, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

- Advertisement -

 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Sam Amadi rejects PDP campaign council appointment, says he is non-partisan

FORMER chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Sam Amadi has rejected the...
News

Nigerian Navy destroys illegal oil bunkering vessel

THE Nigerian Navy has destroyed an illegal oil bunkering vessel arrested with stolen crude...
Elections

Rivers governorship candidate slams Wike for banning rallies in public schools

THE Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)  governorship candidate in Rivers State, Leyii Kwanee, has slammed...
Human Rights

Imo government reacts after ICIR report on detention of IBC staff

FOLLOWING a report by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) on the...
Education

We hope to call off strike soon -ASUU

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed optimism that it may soon...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSam Amadi rejects PDP campaign council appointment, says he is non-partisan

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.