Oxford Climate Journalism Network offers online course

REUTERS Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford is inviting applications to its Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN) course.

The OCJN supports journalists and newsroom leaders in identifying and addressing the range of operational, cultural, and ethical issues that can be involved in expanding their coverage of climate change.

The course aims to broaden the scope of climate change journalism. As a result, journalists, multimedia reporters, photographers, and editors from beats such as sports, business, and politics are encouraged to apply.

The network is offering an online course that will provide journalists with individual support in identifying relevant sources, sessions with world-leading experts, and connections with colleagues at other news organizations.

Successful applicants will participate in a mandatory 90-minute seminar every two weeks.

The course is free and will be held from January to June 2023.

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 21, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

