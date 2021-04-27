Pantami’s presence in Buhari’s cabinet is fighting terrorist ideology -Gumi

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A controversial Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi has said the presence of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet is helping to fight terrorist ideology.

The minister has been in the eye of the storm after videos showed him expressing support and admiration for terrorist organisations such as Al-Qaeda and the Taliban – terrorist organisations causing havoc mostly in the Middle East.

Although Pantami first feigned ignorance when the allegations were revealed, he later recanted his past views on the terror groups due to what he called ‘new revelation.’ Nigerians and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to call for his immediate resignation and prosecution.

In an interview with Roots TV on Monday, Gumi, who has fervently advocated that bandits should be given an amnesty by the Nigerian government, said the allegations against the minister were unfounded and should be discarded.

“You cannot Islamise the whole world. Jesus Christ came; he could not Christianise the whole world. Nobody can Islamise or Christianise Nigeria,” Gumi said.

“All his actions, one hundred per cent, show he is not a terrorist. Those who are terrorists are after his life. The minister should continue, his presence there is fighting the terrorist ideology.

“Show me one person he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody. Discard the fake news. The man is stabilising a government among a section of youths, which we want them to come and join in nation-building. They should not throw him away. Leave him, he is not a terrorist sympathiser.

“And you people are fighting them. No, you should get more people like Pantami and put them in power. It will stabilise. Don’t remove him. You will regret.”

The ICIR had reported how the Presidency, through Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, threw its weight behind Pantami, saying he was young when he made the comments, adding that his position had since changed.