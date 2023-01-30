PDP, APC candidates paying for support — LP

A SPOKESPERSON of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has accused candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of renting supporters for campaigns and other electoral activities.

He said the APC’s Bola Tinubu and the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, paid to pull crowds at their campaigns and have to buy electorates’ votes to stand a chance in the 2023 election.

Okonkwo said this on Monday, January 30, while speaking on a Twitter space organised by The ICIR.

He described both parties as cross-coordinators of corruption and asked that their candidates be withdrawn from the leadership structure.

Okonkwo said financial benefits have influenced anyone supporting Tinubu or Atiku.

He said, “No one would vote for Tinubu or Atiku unless they gave the person money.

“They rent crowds for their campaigns. I have seen some of their groups fighting over the money they were promised.

“The structure the APC and PDP have now is a structure of criminality, poverty, unemployment and corruption. These parties know that no one will follow them if they don’t spend money.

“Tinubu and Atiku should be removed from the leadership structure cos they are cross-coordinators of corruption.

“People want change. They want it now, and what Nigeria needs to achieve this is a young leader of character.”