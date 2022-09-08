26.4 C
Abuja

PDP BoT chairman resigns amid party crisis

Vincent Ufuoma
Walid Jibrin/PC: Channels Television
CHAIRMAN of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Walid Jibrin has resigned from his position.

He disclosed this on Thursday at the party’s ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

He assumed the position six years ago after taking over from Haliru Bello, who was removed in 2016.

Jibrin’s resignation is coming amid the crisis currently threatening the chances of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

Until his resignation, he had decried the manner top positions in the party are shared and concentrated in the Northern part of the country.

Last month, in an interview with Channels Television, Jibrin said it was unfair for the PDP to have its presidential candidate, the national chairman and BoT chairman from the Northern part of the country.

“You see, to tell the truth, it will not be fair for the President of Nigeria to be from the North, the chairman of the party to be from the North and to talk of the BoT chairman to also be from the North,” he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the feud between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, would soon be resolved.

“I still maintain my stand that PDP is a democratic and national party that caters for all Nigerians, it’s not sectional but loved by all Nigerians. As a PDP BoT chairman, I must say the truth and nothing but the truth no matter any criticism I don’t fear anyone.

“Therefore, I will never accept any unholy criticism by anyone. I will remain in PDP until my death. I still maintain that the BoT is eagerly waiting for the report of the reconciliation committee headed by the governor of Adamawa State and Professor Jerry Gana, thereafter, the BoT will thoroughly discuss it and inform the public accordingly no more, no less,” he said.

Most Read

