PDP extends sale of nomination forms

Ijeoma OPARA
1min read

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for sale and submission of nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday night.

“The People’s Democratic Party has adjusted its Timetable and Schedule of Activities to extend the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections,” the statement read.

The extension was to make up for the two-day public holiday declared by the Federal Government for the Easter celebrations.

“Under the new timetable, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Tuesday April 19, 2022, while the last day for the submission of already completed forms has also been extended to Wednesday, April 20, 2022,” it stated.

The statement noted that the screening of aspirants vying for Houses of Assembly seats had been slated for April 22, while aspirants contesting the National Assembly seats would be screened on Monday, April 25, along with screening appeals for Houses of Assembly.

Governorship and Presidential aspirants would be screened on April 26 and 27.

Screening appeals for the National Assembly would also be held on April 27, while appeals for Governorship and Presidential aspirants would be held on April 29 and 30.

The PDP has extended the deadline for sales and submission of nomination forms on several occasions, with the last deadline moved from April 14 to 17.

