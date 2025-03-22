PDP governors vow to challenge Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers

GOVERNORS elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have directed their attorneys-general to contest President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State in court, arguing that Section 305(3) of the Constitution required judicial clarification.

In a communiqué issued after a Zoom meeting on Wednesday and signed by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, the PDP Governors’ Forum chairman, the governors expressed solidarity with suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the people of Rivers State.

The statement was released to journalists on Saturday.

The PDP governors stated, “The Forum employed the occasion to review the unfortunate proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast of Tuesday, March 18, 2025; and frowned at the purported suspension by the president of the governor of Rivers State, the deputy governor, and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria. Therefore, we have resolved to instruct our attorneys-general in the PDP-controlled states to challenge Section 305 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution as amended and subject it to judicial interpretation.

The ICIR reported that the president, in a nationwide broadcast, suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly. However, he retained the state judiciary.

Tinubu blamed the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for allowing the political crisis in the state, which led to the emergency rule, to escalate.

He particularly criticised Fubara for failing to take action after an oil facility was blown up in the state a day before the declaration.

The president appointed Ibok Ekwe Ibas, a retired rear admiral, as the state administrator.

Many Nigerians, especially leading opposition figures, condemned the decision.

Despite widespread opposition, the decision was ratified by the Senate and House of Representatives.