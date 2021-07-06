We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over an alleged plan to promote the erstwhile Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu from police commissioner to assistant inspector-general.

The party, in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, said the promotion, if allowed to happen, would be a direct slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians by the Buhari’s administration

“It is indeed ludicrous, though true to its proclivity to cover corruption, that the Buhari Presidency, instead of allowing the law to take its course, is rather rewarding corruption by reportedly planning to promote an individual indicted for treasury looting and compromising of high-profile corruption cases for pecuniary gains,” it said.

Magu was recommended to be removed as EFCC chairman by the Ayo Salami Presidential Panel in 2020 over issues of misappropriation and abuses of office.

He was eventually removed and replaced by Abdulrasheed Bawa, who is now the substantive chairman of the commission.

In a report by theCable, it was revealed that the Police Service Commission (PSC) had concluded plans to promote him to AIG, a development the PDP described as outrageous.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note how the Buhari administration has failed to take disciplinary action against Magu, as recommended by the Salami panel, but seeks to reward him with a promotion in spite of the report by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, which nailed him for alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC.

“This, is in addition to reports by the Department of State Services (DSS), which also stated that Magu had failed “the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government.”

It added that the reports of planned promotion for Magu had heightened apprehension in the public space that certain top officials in the Buhari Presidency were overburdened with corruption complicity and fears that a docked Magu would expose their atrocities.

The PDP, however, called on the PSC and the police high command to resist the pressure from the corrupt cabal in the Buhari Presidency to pitch them against Nigerians over Magu, but rather commence processes for his prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction in the interest of justice.

It further counselled President Buhari not to ease off the allegations of corruption against Magu but prosecute the former EFCC chairman.