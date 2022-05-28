PDP presidential primary: Atiku favoured to win with North-West votes

— 1 min read

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar is highly favoured to emerge the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal stepped down for him at the party’s presidential primary election.

Tambuwal asked his supporters to vote for Atiku in a surprise announcement at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the venue of the exercise.

Tambuwal is the only aspirant from the North-West.

With 193 delegates, the North-West has the largest number of votes in the primary election.

As a result of the development, Atiku is now in a pole position to clinch the PDP presidential ticket.

Atiku was also the presidential flagbearer of the PDP in the 2019 general election after winning the primary election in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

But he lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the presidential election.