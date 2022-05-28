29.8 C
Abuja

PDP presidential primary: Atiku favoured to win with North-West votes

Politics and GovernanceElections
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Atiku and Tambuwal
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar is highly favoured to emerge the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal stepped down for him at the party’s presidential primary election.

Tambuwal asked his supporters to vote for Atiku in a surprise announcement at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the venue of the exercise.

Tambuwal is the only aspirant from the North-West.

With 193 delegates, the North-West has the largest number of votes in the primary election.

As a result of the development, Atiku is now in a pole position to clinch the PDP presidential ticket.

Atiku was also the presidential flagbearer of the PDP in the 2019 general election after winning the primary election in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

But he lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the presidential election.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Ayade did not participate in senatorial primary – Aide

THE Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Cross River State Governor, Christian Ita,...
News

2023: EFCC gives reason for presence at PDP presidential primary

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it sent operatives to the ongoing...
Political Parties

2023 PDP presidential primaries: Tambuwal steps down for Atiku

UPDATED: THE governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal has withdrawn from the 2023 People's...
Elections

INEC colluded with APC to extend date for primaries – Ortom

THE Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...
Political Parties

2023: PDP convention an end to APC era – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAyade did not participate in senatorial primary – Aide

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.