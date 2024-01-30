Insecurity: Resign if you can’t cope, Atiku tells Tinubu

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised President Bola Tinubu to resign if he could not handle insecurity challenges currently bedevilling Nigeria.

Atiku, who contested the last president election against Tinubu on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, January 30.

He decried the numerous incidents of kidnapping and other attacks that had occurred across Nigeria in the past months

He accused the President of being a fiddler when the nation was insecure.

“If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief,” Atiku stated.

He added: “The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy,” recalling the various kidnapping episodes in several parts of Nigeria since Tinubu became president on May 29, 2023..

He listed the kidnapping and killing of a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90 million ransom and the killing of two monarchs in Ekiti, among other security issues that needed the President’s intervention.

He added that it’s worrying “to imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90 million ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians.”

President Tinubu came to office with the vow to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity among other agenda,

Insecurity, which takes the forms of armed robbery, kidnapping, and banditry attacks, among others, has been rampant since Tinubu assumed office.

On Monday, January 29, civil society organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria appealed to Tinubu to declare a state of emergency due to the nation’s insecurity.

They expressed concerns over the worsening insecurity nationwide and advised the Federal Government to further commit to tackling the menace.

The CSOs, under the auspices of the Civil Society Joint Action Group, stated this during a world press briefing on Monday, January 29, in the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

They highlighted the implications of insecurity that had overwhelmed the country, particularly in the northern region.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has continued to grapple with cases of insecurity, with many citizens reported dead and over 380 persons kidnapped between December 1, 2023, and January 3, 2024, across the country under Tinubu’s watch..